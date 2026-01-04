Obituary: James Donnie O’Bryan, 82, Springfield

James Donnie O’Bryan, 82, of Springfield, died Friday, Jan. 2, 2026, at Springfield Nursing & Rehab.

He is survived by one daughter, Laura Ann Dean of Willisburg; one sister, Patsy Walker of Springfield; two brothers, Joseph Larry (Christine) O’Bryan of Louisville and Eddie O’Bryan of Bardstown; one sister-in-law, Rose Ann Medley O’Bryan of Louisville; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026, and 7-9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026,at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with a 7 p.m. Tuesday evening prayer service.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield is entrusted with arrangements.

