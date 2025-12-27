Obituary: James Douglas Greenwell, 62, Bardstown

James Douglas Greenwell, 62, of Bardstown, died Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, at his home. He was born Oct. 17, 1963, in Lebanon.

He had the reputation of being an extremely hard worker. He earned the title across town of being known as a “Tough Ol’ Bird.” This was due to the fact that he never let his health conditions stop him. He not only worked hard, but he did hard work and enjoyed working with his hands.

He was considered a jack-of-all trades because there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do or figure out when he put his mind to it. He had a strong work ethic, and was dedicated to providing for his family, in which he was very successful. He loved all his family, which included his immediate and extended. He was always willing to lend a helping hand whenever he was needed. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh.

He enjoyed taking rides in his side-by-side with his family and dogs, working jigsaw puzzles during the winter months, holding his little dog, Millie, and learning to play pickleball the last couple months of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jane and Joseph Earl Greenwell; and two brothers, Keith Greenwell and Tim Greenwell.

He is survived by his loving wife, Stephanie Greenwell; one son, Trevor Greenwell; two brothers, Ricky (Pam) Greenwell and Ron (Miranda) Greenwell; and one sister-in-law, Carol Greenwell.

The memorial service is 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at Mill Creek Baptist Church.

Visitation is 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go toward the services of Doug Greenwell

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

