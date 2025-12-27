Obituary: James Edmonds ‘Jimmy’ Arnold, 71, Bardstown

James Edmonds “Jimmy” Arnold, 71, of Bardstown, died Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025, at his home.

He was born Jan. 18, 1955, in Bardstown to the late Robert “Bob” and Gladys Edmonds Arnold. He was a retired insurance agent. He loved to travel, loved baseball, music and the Kentucky Wildcats. He loved his three sons, loved life and was a man about town. He was a member of the Bardstown First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).

He is survived by three sons, Wilson Arnold and Alex (Ashley) Arnold, both of Bardstown and Andy Arnold of Bowling Green; one sister, Kathy Goff of Mount Washington; one brother, Bobby Arnold of Bardstown; and the mother of his children and good friend, Gena Arnold.

Cremation was chosen by the family. Burial will be at a later date in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 2-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral home, with sharing by family and friends at 5 p.m.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

