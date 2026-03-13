Obituary: James Kenneth ‘Kenny’ McAllister, 81, Mount Washington

James Kenneth “Kenny” McAllister, 81, of Mount Washington, died Saturday, March 7, 2026, at Robley Rex VA Medical Center. He was born July 6, 1944, in Taylorsville to the late James Leonard and Nancy Margaret Barnett McAllister.

JAMES KENNETH “KENNY” MCALLISTER

He retired from the U.S. Air Force after 25 years of service. Upon retirement, he worked as a delivery driver. He was easy going and enjoyed the simple things. He loved Sci-Fi and spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Loretta McAllister Williams; and one stepbrother, Joe Malcolm Cox.

He is survived by one daughter, Amanda McAllister Slavik of Redditch, England; two sons, Brian McAllister of South Carolina and Simon McAllister (Erin Hodges) of Borden, Ind.; two sisters, Shirley McAllister Harp of Scottsburg, Ind. and Judy McAllister Bowman (Dennis) of Taylorsville; two brothers, William Howard “Billy” McAllister (Brenda) of Mount Washington and Tony Lynn McAllister (Carol) of Orlinda, Tenn.; one stepbrother, Ricky Cox (Gwen) of Shelbyville; five grandchildren, Jaden McAllister, Penelope McAllister, Sydney McAllister, Connor McAllister and Rhiannon Slavik;

three great-grandchildren, Spencer, Maximus and Kyson; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Jarrad Mattingly officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-