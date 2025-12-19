Obituary: James Patrick ‘Pat’ Beam, 78, Warner Robins, Ga.

James Patrick “Pat” Beam, 78, of Warner Robins, Ga., died Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, at Norton Scott hospital in Scottsburg Ind., with his brother and family by his side.

He was born Nov. 5, 1947, in Clark County to the late George Burch and Agnita Whalen Beam. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked on F-15 fighter jets. He was a loving son, father, brother, and uncle.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Mary Poynter, Kay Orem, and Joann Becht.

He is survived by one son, Jared Beam of Warner Robins, Ga.; one brother, Robb (Rick Logsdon) Beam of Louisville;, a good friend, Brian McKinney of Louisville; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, at St. Catherine Catholic Church in New Haven with the Rev. Biju officiating. Burial isin the church cemetery with full military honors by the Marion County Honor Guard.

Visitation is noon to 1:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 22, 2025, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of services.

-30-