Obituary: James Tyler ‘Jimbo’ Downs, 73, Loretto

James Tyler “Jimbo” Downs, 73, of Loretto, died at his home Wednesday, April 22, 2026, surrounded by his loving family.

JAMES TYLER “JIMBO” DOWNS

He was born March 31, 1953, in Louisville. He worked as a concrete truck driver for IMI Concrete in Bardstown and Allied Ready Mix in Lebanon. He strongly believed in Jesus and praying the Rosary. He was a proud and loving grandfather and an avid UK basketball fan.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Truman “J.T.” Downs and Margie Marcy Downs; one sister, Kathy Bellendier; and one infant brother, Mitchell Downs.

Survivors include his fiancé of 21 years, Wanice Miles; three children,

one daughter, Margie Ann Thompson (Jimmy) of Saint Francis; two sons, James Truman “Jay” Downs and Joshua Michael Downs, both of Saint Francis; three sisters, Judy Clayton (Phil), Cheryl Mattingly (Ricky), both of Bardstown, and Michelle Turner (David) of Louisville; two brothers, Gary Downs of Bardstown and Willie Downs (Debbie) of Independence, Iowa; three stepdaughters, Lisa Hayden of Bardstown, Angela Wheatley (Mikie) of Raywick, and Elizabeth Newton (Chuckie) of Loretto; 16 grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.

The funeral is 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto with Deacon Joseph R. Dant officiating. Cremation will follow the service.

Visitation is 4-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2026, at the funeral home.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

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