Obituary: James Vance Vanhoose, 71

James Vance Vanhoose, 71, passed away July 22, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville surrounded by his family. James was born July 7, 1955, in Pike County to the late James Olla and Relly Roberts Vanhoose. He was a mountain boy at heart, even when life led him in a different direction. He met and married the love of his life, Myrna, while living in Michigan and learning his trade. James was a machinist all of his life and owned his manufacturing shop, A-1 Screw Machine, for over 30 years. He employed many family members and friends during that time. James was a family man and loved all. He had many close friends he loved as well. He never let anyone do without. He loved his chickens, roosters, lake life and enjoyed his casino time away.

JAMES VANCE VANHOOSE

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his grandmother, Zeda Vanhoose, and his sisters-in-law, Alfrieda Necker, Burma Nielsen and Margo Dingess.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Myrna Marie Vanhoose; his children, Jennifer (Greg) Gilpin and James (Stacy) Vanhoose; his brother, Greg (Gail) Vanhoose; his grandchildren, Donavan (Brittany) Brown, Alex, Katie and Emma Vanhoose, Ava and Connor Gilpin; his brothers-in-law, Mont (Brenda) Dingess, Dallas Dingess, Robert Necker and Joseph (Erica) LeAnnais; his sisters-in-law, Stephanie (Chief Hector) Hinajosa and Clara Dingess; along with many nieces, nephews and many great friends in the fowl community.

Funeral services for James Vance Vanhoose will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Interment will be in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Monday, July 27, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will resume Tuesday at the funeral home after 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

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