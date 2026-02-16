Obituary: Jeffrey John McHenry, 62, New Haven

Jeffrey John McHenry, 62, of New Haven, died Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, in Orlando, Fla.

He was born Aug. 23, 1963, in Long Beach, Calif., to the late Martin C. McHenry and Patricia H. McHenry.

He was a devoted and passionate Catholic who was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and attended St. Rose Priory Church. He served in the United States Army Reserves. He loved traveling and studying Catholic theology. He was an avid stamp collector and bicyclist, and especially enjoyed making everyone laugh.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Mary Ann Bialosky.

He is survived by his wife, Romalisa Lorico; one daughter, Marcella Niehaus (Joe) of Edgewood; one sister, Dr. Monica McHenry Svets (Robert) of Cleveland; and seven brothers, Michael McHenry (Lisa) of Pittsburgh, Dr. Christopher McHenry (Stephanie), William McHenry and Martin C. McHenry Jr., all of Cleveland, Ohio, Timothy McHenry (Stacy) of Connecticut, Dr. Paul McHenry of Arizona, and Kevin McHenry (Colleen) of Sarasota, Fla.,

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026, at St. Rose Priory Church in Springfield with the Rev. Pier Giorgio Dengler and his good friend, the Rev. Jacob Zulu officiating. Burial is in St. Thomas Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home of Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

