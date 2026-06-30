Obituary: Jimmy Allen DeHart, 89

Jimmy Allen DeHart, 89, died Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Signature Healthcare in Louisville. He was born Jan. 16, 1937, in Malden, Mo., to the late Marion and Letty Life DeHart.

JIMMY ALLEN DEHART

He worked at Clark Food Products and loved to ride horses with his wife. He always had a smile on his face. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and a member of Bloomfield Christian Church (D.O.C).

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Ann DeHart; and a special friend, Bill Bidwell.

He is survived by six daughters, Theresa Cook of Mesa, Ariz., Mary Elizabeth (Gary) Brown of St. George, Utah, Dawn Renee Bernard of Sacramento, Calif., Luanne (Jim) Williamson of Brea, Calif., and Angela Probus Beach and Mary (Michael) Hardesty, both of Taylorsville; three sons, Brad DeHart of Mesa, Ariz., William Probus of Sacramento, Calif., and Ronnie Probus of Louisville; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his loving caregivers, Jeanne Bidwell and Phyllis Ballard; and special friends, George (Jenni) Wathen, Norman (Phyllis) Spalding and Jim Goatley.

The funeral is noon Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at the Bloomfield Christian Church (D.O.C.) with Bro. Steve Dwinnels officiating. Burial is in Lebanon National Cemetery in Lebanon.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at the the church.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

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