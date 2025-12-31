Obituary: Joann Marshall McCubbins, 76, Bardstown

Joann Marshall McCubbins, 76, of Bardstown, formerly of Lebanon Junction, died Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, at Baptist Health Hardin. She was born Sept. 13, 1949, in Louisville to her parents, Joe and Peggy Carver Marshall.

JOANN MARSHALL MCCUBBINS

She was a nursing assistant at Norton Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wayne McCubbins; and parents.

She is survived by three sons, Michael McCubbins, Jeffrey McCubbins (Melanie) and Joseph McCubbins; one sister, Patty Stidham (Mark); one brother, Jim Marshall; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction has been entrusted with the arrangements.

-30-