Obituary: John Douglas ‘Doug’ Hubbard, 84, Bardstown

John Douglas “Doug” Hubbard, 84, of Bardstown, died peacefully Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. He was born Oct. 18, 1941, to the late E.E. and Marie Hubbard of Bardstown. He was a lifetime member of Bardstown United Methodist Church, and a proud Bardstown High School alum, Class of 1959.

JOHN DOUGLAS “DOUG” HUBBARD

He was a graduate of the University of Kentucky, and served as president of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He then attended the University of Kentucky Law School and joined the bar in 1967. He then practiced law with his father at Fulton Hubbard & Hubbard Law Offices, where he spent more than 55 years passionately representing the people of Nelson County and the surrounding area. He especially enjoyed his role as corporate attorney for Salt River Electric Co-op for more than 30 years.

He was very involved in our community. He was past president of the Kiwanis Club and the Nelson County Jaycees. He was named Outstanding Young Man in 1968 by the Chamber of Commerce. He was instrumental in growing our city by developing local shopping centers and protecting the downtown area’s history. He was inducted in the Nelson County Hall of Fame in 2004.

He was a huge advocate for education, and he invested in the Bardstown Independent School System all his life. From student to parent, volunteering with several middle school and high school sports teams, to serving as legal counsel to the school board, and serving as president of the Bardstown Foundation for Excellence in Public Education. He was later appointed to the Kentucky State Board of Education. In 2007, he was inducted into the Bardstown High School Athletic Hall of Fame.

His law practice could not have operated without the loyalty of Deanna Sharpe, Doug’s legal assistant for 57 years, and Debbie Crowe, his office manager.

We are especially thankful for the wonderful care he received at Cooper Trail Legacy Lane, from Caring Hearts Caregivers and with Hospice of Nelson County. Beverly Lewis (with grandson Jacob) and Kennethia Dimas made his final days peaceful.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy Whitesides; two daughters, Susan Carson (Mike) of Dinwiddie, Va., and Char Rhoads (Chris) of Owensboro; one son, John Hubbard (Julie) of Brentwood, Tenn.; two sisters, Lee Lumpkin (Mike) of Columbia, S.C., and Debbie Greer of Richardson, Texas; six grandchildren, Megan Hubbard, Jack Hubbard, Ben Hubbard, Clayton Rhoads, Conner Rhoads and Christopher Rhoads; one niece, Leigh Morgan Lumpkin; one nephew, Doug Lumpkin (Liz Murphy); and one great-niece, Eliza Leigh Lumpkin.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Bardstown United Methodist Church with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

We would like to invite all attorneys in the Nelson County Bar to serve as honorary pallbearers for the service.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, please feel free to donate to Bardstown Foundation for Excellence in Public Education, Bardstown United Methodist Church, or Hospice of Nelson County.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

