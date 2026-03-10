Obituary: John E. Flaherty III, 77, Bardstown

Posted on

John E. Flaherty III, 77, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 7, 2026, at his home. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was formerly a fire and safety engineer at Ford Motor Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Flaherty Jr. and Zilpha Barr Flaherty; and two brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Pamela Klotz Flaherty; six children; two brothers; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, cremation was chosen.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-

Discover more from The Nelson County Gazette

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Discover more from The Nelson County Gazette

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading