Obituary: John E. Flaherty III, 77, Bardstown

John E. Flaherty III, 77, of Bardstown, died Saturday, March 7, 2026, at his home. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and was formerly a fire and safety engineer at Ford Motor Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Flaherty Jr. and Zilpha Barr Flaherty; and two brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Pamela Klotz Flaherty; six children; two brothers; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Per his wishes, cremation was chosen.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



-30-