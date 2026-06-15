Obituary: John Francis Smith, 93, formerly of Washington County

John Francis Smith, 93, of Lexington, formerly of Washington County, died Saturday, June 13, 2026, at Treyton Oak Towers in Louisville.

JOHN RANCIS SMITH

He is survived by one daughter, Polly Sue (Steve) Gaines of Erlanger; one son, Dr. John Michael (Lou Ann) Smith of Louisville; one daughter-in-law, Molly Keene Smith of Louisville; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2026, at the Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home in Springfield with burial in St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation is 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2026, and 8-11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Hale-Polin-Robinson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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