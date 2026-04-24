Obituary: John William Moorhead, 63, Hodgenville

John William Moorhead, 63, of Hodgenville, died Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at his home surrounded by his family.

JOHN WILLIAM MOORHEAD

He was born in Cornwell New York, to his parents, Charles Fredrick and Ruth Babcock Sloan Moorhead.

He was a loving husband, Dad, and uncle. He was a Christian by faith. He was an employee of River City Management as contract manager.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one son, Joshua Lee Wheatley; and one brother, Charles Fredrick Moorhead Jr.

He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Brenda Ann Floyd Moorhead of Hodgenville; his mother, Ruth Babcock Sloan of Hodgenville; one daughter, Joanie William) Wilkinson of Florida; two sons, Thomas M. Wheatley of Owensboro and Max Raymond; one sister, Sarah (Al) Ibrahim of Florida; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Tommy Valentine officiating. Burial is in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2026, at the funeral home..

The William R. Rust Funeral home Hodgenville Chapel in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.

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