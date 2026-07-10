Obituary: Johnnie Wayne Janes, 63, Chaplin

Johnnie Wayne Janes, 63, of Chaplin, died Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born Feb. 15, 1963, in Bardstown to the late Ann Hellard and Hubert Grigsby Jr.

He was a retired employee of Martinrea Heavy Stamping. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting, fishing, and repairing vehicles.

He is survived by one daughter, Amanda Jo Biven of New Haven; two sisters, Faye Riveria of Bardstown and Elayne (Jeff) Hogue of Mount Washington; one brother, Rickey (Barbara) Janes of Springfield; and one grandson, Aiden Seth Biven.

In honoring his wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. There will be no public services.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-