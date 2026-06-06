Obituary: Joseph Alton Vessells, 84, Bardstown

Joseph Alton Vessells, 84, of Bardstown, died Sunday, May 31, 2026, at his home. He was born October 9, 1941 in Raywick to the late Walter and Mary Cravens Vessells.

JOSEPH ALTON VESSELLS

He was a retired employee of American Fuji Seal and was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He loved woodworking and collecting and restoring antiques. He also enjoyed music and played several instruments.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Aline Lucas Vessells; one sister, Louise Lee; and two brothers, William Guthrie Vessells and Kermit Vessells.

He is survived by two sons, Joseph Christopher Vessells and Michael Preston (Carrie) Vessells, both of Bardstown; one sister, Irene (Roy) Adams of Shepherdsville; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial was Friday, June 5, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements

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