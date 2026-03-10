Obituary: Joseph Edward Plouvier, 74, Hodgenville

Joseph Edward Plouvier, 74, of Hodgenville, died Sunday, March 8, 2026, at his home surround by his family.

JOSEPH EDWARD PLOUVIER

He was born Dec. 2, 1951, in Athertonville to the late Malcom Edward and Edith Kelley Plouvier.

He was a member of the Hodgenville United Methodist Church. He was a machinist with Army Corp of Louisville Engineers, Louisville repair Station. He retired in 2018. He managed the family farm which has been in the Plouvier family since the 1800’s. He was a loving brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Alex and Mamie Plouvier; his maternal grandparents, Eddie and Catherine Kelley; one brother-in-law, Larry Osburn; two sisters-in-law, Gina Brown Plouvier and Linda Mehling Plouvier.

He leaves to cherish his memory two sisters, Karen Hinkle of Lexington and Doris Jean Osburn of Michigan; one brother, William Raymond Plouvier of Hodgenville; two nieces, Cora Goodman and Ann Magoon; three nephews, Aaron Plouvier, Matthew Plouvier and Robert Osburn; his special friend Eva Pease; and numerous great-nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Brother Dwayne Gibson officiating. Burial is in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 22 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026, in the chapel of the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-