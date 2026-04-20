Obituary: Joseph Floyd ‘Joey’ Willett, 79, Boston

Joseph Floyd “Joey” Willett, 79, of Boston, died Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Jewish Hospital in Louisville with his family by his side. He was born in New Haven to the late James Carl and Lucille Price Willett.

JOSEPH FLOYD “JOEY” WILLETT

He was a loving husband, father, papaw and great-papaw. He was a Christian by faith. He was a Vietnam Veteran who received the Purple Heart. His grandchildren were his pride and joy. He also loved riding motorcycles.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Joseph Mark Willett; two sisters, Mary Helen Douglas, and Sue Douglas; and two brothers, William Lloyd Willett and James Willett.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Linda Carol Douglas Willett of Boston; one daughter, Carol Denise Harmon of New Haven; two sisters, Betty Norris of Boston and Brenda Phillips of Bardstown; two brothers, Benny Lee Willett of Bardstown, and Kenneth “Duzzie” (Pam) Willett of Florida; six grandchildren, Alicia, Jonathan, Emily, Billy, Matthew and Noah; seven great-grandchildren, Carson, Isabella, Lilly, Macie, Kinsley, Eden, and Noah Jr.; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel with burial in the Bardstown Cemetery with Bro. Bruce Nichols officiating.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Thursday, April 23, 2026, at the William R. Rust New Haven Chapel.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home New Haven Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-