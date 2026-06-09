Obituary: Joseph Hamilton ‘Joe’ Marks, 86, Bardstown

Joseph Hamilton “Joe” Marks, 86, of Bardstown, died Sunday, June 7, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. He was born February 23, 1940 in Nelson County to the late Joseph Benjamin and Hallie Louise Hamilton Marks.

JOSEPH HAMILTON “JOE” MARKS

He was a former employee of Barton 1792 Distillery, was a former foreman for Bird & Son, and retired from Willamette Industries. Upon retirement, he kept his grandchildren every day and he loved the time he spent with them. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Linda Marks, who died 11 days earlier; and one brother, Melvin Marks.

He is survived by one daughter, Cathy Marks of Bardstown; one son, Joey (Jessica) Marks of Bardstown; one sister, Sally Long of Louisville; three grandchildren, Haylee (Devin) Boggs, Zachary Marks and Sydnee Marks; and two great-grandchildren, Opal Boggs and Lila Boggs.

His family respectfully chose cremation.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home wtih a 5 p.m. prayer service. Burial is private in the St. Joseph Church Cemetery.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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