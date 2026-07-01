Obituary: Joseph Harold Brussell, 82, Bardstown

Joseph Harold Brussell, 82, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, June 30, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Jan. 7, 1944, in Lebanon to the late James Joseph and Mary Ola Newton Brussell.

JOSEPH HAROLD BRUSSELL

He was a teacher in the Nelson County School system for more than 30 years. He was also the gatekeeper at all sporting events for many years. He loved sports and was an avid UK fan. He also loved to travel and walk, you could always find him walking around town as he would try and walk at least 3 miles every day.

He was in the Optimist Club for 45 years and was a member of the Knights of Columbus for even longer. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Ann Wilhite; and three brothers, Benny Brussell, Larry Brussell and Bobby Brussell.

He is survived by two sisters, Theresa Cammack of Bardstown and Julie Gianelloni of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2026, at the Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating. Burial is in the church cemtery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2026, and 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, July 3, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with a 5:30 p.m. Thursday prayer service.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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