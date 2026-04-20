Obituary: Joyce Marie Curtsinger, 73, Bardstown

Joyce Marie Curtsinger, 73, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was born June 21, 1952, in Bardstown. She was the daughter of Francis Martin and Anna Lena Lyvers Mudd.

JOYCE MARIE CURTSINGER

She was a previous employee of Flaget Memorial Hospital, where she worked as an accounting specialist and was currently employed at Aktrion in Lebanon. She liked playing online poker games and she loved being outside enjoying the sunshine, birds, and flowers.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Joseph Herman Mudd.

She is survived by three daughters, Kay Curtsinger of Campbellsville, Robin (Robert) Mattingly of Lebanon, and Becky (Jeff) Rummage and Pam Curtsinger, both of Bardstown; one son, Joe (Katie) Curtsinger II of Bardstown; three sisters, Mary Ann Bentley, Martha Jane Risen and Mary Brenda Cox; two brothers, William Stanley (Julie) Mudd and Joseph Francis Mudd; 12 grandchildren, Whitney Bowen, Nathan Bowen, Brandon Rogers, Alexis Smith, Hannah Rummage, Izzy Rummage, Gavin Rummage, Austin Curtsinger, Dean Alvarez, Nia Alvarez, Devin Curtsinger and Jay’Trell Curtsinger; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of other family and friends.

The funeral is 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at Barlow Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 2-7 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the funeral home.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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