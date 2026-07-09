Obituary: Juanita Metcalf, 86, New Haven

Juanita Metcalf, 86, of New Haven, died Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. She was a native of Culvertown and a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she taught religious education for more than 30 years.

JUANITA METCALF

She was married to the love of her life, Donnie Metcalf, Sept. 29, 1956, and remained a loving wife and homemaker for 70 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.B. and Pearl Downs; and three siblings, Paul Downs, Adrian Downs and Raffo Downs.

She is survived by her husband, Donnie Metcalf; four sons, Wayne (Joan) Metcalf, Donald (Kim) Metcalf, Dale Metcalf and Michael (Patty) Metcalf; one sister, Betty Cissell (Phil); three brothers, Arnold Downs (Linda), Thurman Downs (Carol) and David Downs; 14 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

The Funeral Mass is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2026, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 5-8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, and 8-10 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, the requests donations go to the St. Thomas Cemetery Fund.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

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