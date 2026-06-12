Obituary: Kenneth Newton ‘Kenny’ Brown, 78, Bloomfield

Kenneth Newton “Kenny” Brown, 78, of Bloomfield, died Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at Robley Rex VA Medical Center in Louisville. He was born June 3, 1948, in Bloomfield to the late Truman R. and Martha Frances Walls Brown.

KENNETH NEWTON “KENNY” BROWN

He was an employee of Jim Beam where he retired after 35 years. He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War era where he received the Purple Heart while being wounded in service. He was a member of the former Bloomfield United Methodist Church and was a proud member of a recovery group for 42 years. He also loved to read and listen to music.

He was the last surviving child of Truman R. and Martha Frances Walls Brown.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Saunders Brown; two daughters, Charlene (Bobby) McDougle of Boston and Crystal (Dan) Burton of Columbia; four sons, Audie (Jemi) Brown and Kyle (Tammy) Brown both of Bardstown, James (Jacque) Clan of New Hope, and Scott (Angie) Saunders of Fort McCoy, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-