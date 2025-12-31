Obituary: Kyle L. Stivers, 79, formerly of Cox’s Creek

Kyle L. Stivers, 79, of Mount Washington, formerly of Cox’s Creek, died Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at UL Health-Jewish Hospital. He was a retired machinist for Whip Mix Corporation and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was an avid gun collector and lover of music. He also enjoyed collecting antiques, hunting, Harley-Davidson motorcycles and his cats.

KYLE L. STIVERS

He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy Stivers; his wife, Kayleen Stivers; two daughters, Teresa Louise and Diana Sue; one son, Kyle Richard; one stepson, Patrick Engelstad; one sister, Donna Haynes; and one brother, Lloyd Stivers.

He is survived by two daughters, Shelby Packer (Steven) and Melissa Palmer; one stepson, Michael Engelstad; one sister, Roxanne Davis; one brother, John Kime; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation was chosen.

A memorial gathering is 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, at the McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home.

The McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-