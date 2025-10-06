Obituary: Larry Dale Hardin, 79, Taylorsville

Larry Dale Hardin, 79, of Taylorsville, died Sunday, Oct. 5, 2025, at his home. He was born Sept. 11, 1946, in Bardstown to the late Herbert and Nellie Curtsinger Hardin. He was a retired truck driver for Big O Tires.

LARRY DALE HARDIN

He was a humanitarian and helped everyone he could. He never met a stranger and was always able to find the good in everyone.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sara Lee Hardin; one son, Larry Joe Hardin; and nine siblings, Betty Curtsinger, Ray Curtsinger, Joe Curtsinger, Leon Curtsinger, William Curtsinger, Jean Curtsinger, Philip Hardin, Wanda Hardin and Bobby Hardin.

He is survived by one daughter, Bobbie Jo Hardin (John); two sons, Tony Hardin and Billy Joe Hardin (Christina); one sister, Martha (Tom) Richardson; one brother, James (Machella) Hardin; 11 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with burial in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville is in charge of arrangements.

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