Obituary: Leonard Burton, 83, Elizabethtown

Leonard Burton, 83, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, at his home. He was born April 17, 1942, in Columbia. He retired from Pepsi Co. He loved to hunt and fish, and being around his family. He always looked forward to the family cookouts.

LEONARD BURTON

He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Holmes Burton; his parents, Ivan and Georgia Burton; six sisters, Jewel Howard, Ethel Eysoldt, Clarice McGaha, Norma Potts, Virginia Hunt, and Phyllis Moore; and two brothers, Harlan Burton and Vernon Burton.

He is survived by two daughters, Sherri (Kenny Coogle) Burton and Donna (Tommy Despain) McCorkle; two sons, Troy Burton and Anthony Burton; a grandson he raised, Jeff Heath; one sister, Glenna Schofner; one sister-in-law, Darlene Burton; 10 grandchildren, Tabitha (AJ) Bailey, Dustin Burton, David (Matt) Burton, Kayla Rivas, Kimberly (David) Moore, Mark Coogle, Julie Myers, Donnie McCorkle, Tori (Steven) Durbin, and Jessica (Justin) Abbott; and 19 great-grandchildren, Max Bailey, Olivia Bailey, Ethan Bailey, Lillian Moore, Felix Moore, Aaliyah Burton, Aiden Taylor, X’zavion Taylor, Kayla Johnson, Micah Coogle, Bella Coogle, Kaithy Coogle, Jordan Lamonda, Shaun Lamonda, Marissa Myers, Kiren Anderson, Kali Swafford, Kurtis Burton, and Noah Bailey; and several nieces and nephews.

The memorial service will be held at a later date.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

