Obituary: Linda Carol Stansbury Coomes Rountree, 88, Bardstown

Linda Carol Stansbury Coomes Rountree, 88, of Bardstown, died Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, at her home. She was born Dec. 12, 1937, in Nelson County to the late James Powers and Eva Grace Helton Stansbury.

She worked in the Nelson County school system for 32 years as a bus driver. She also worked as a telephone operator for AT&T for a number of years. She loved anything to do with outdoors, planting flowers and fishing. She was an avid UofK fan and loved watching all sports. She also enjoyed playing hand and foot and poker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Arthur Coomes; her second husband, Roger Rountree; two sons, James Lee Coomes and Jonathan Raymond Coomes; three siblings, Paralee Jessie Stansbury, Weyman Styler Stansbury and Joseph Vella Stansbury; and one grandson, William Daniel Coomes.

She is survived by three daughters, Suzanne Merle Coomes and Lauren Carol Thompson, both of Cox’s Creek, and Catherine Lynn (Bill) Klapper of Middletown, Ohio; one sister, Katherine Sharon Stansbury of Dawson Springs; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the Rev. J. Randall Hubbard officiating. Burial is in the Bardstown Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Nelson County.

