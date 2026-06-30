Obituary: Loretta Jean ‘Jeannie’ Watts, 64, Bloomfield

Loretta Jean “Jeannie” Watts, 64, of Bloomfield, died Sunday, June 28, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born Nov. 16, 1961, in Louisville to Richard and Iris Nadine Rountree Tyrrell. She was a Certfied Nursing Assistant and worked at Walmart for some time. She loved to shop and cook.

LORETTA JEAN “JEANNIE” WATTS

She was preceded in death by her father, Richard Tyrrell; one daughter, Iris Nicole Crawley; and one sister, Teresa Pleasant.

She is survived by her husband, Michael W. Watts; her mother, Iris Nadine Tyrrell of Cox’s Creek; one daughter, Mindy Kimmel of Bardstown; two sisters, Gail Snow of Mount Washington and Monica Hatfield of Cox’s Creek; and seven grandchildren, Isaiah Kimmel, Madiline Kimmel, Katelyne Crawley, Michael Crawley, Brinkley Kimmel, Savannah Watts and Ellie Kimmel.

The funeral is 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Doug Simpson officiating. Burial is in Maple Grove Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2026, and 8-10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2026, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

The Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

-30-