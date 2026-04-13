Obituary: Mark Douglas Bagwell, 66, Boston

Mark Douglas Bagwell, 66, of Boston, died Friday, April 10, 2026, at his home in Bardstown.

MARK DOUGLAS BAGWELL

He was born March 17, 1960, in Louisville to his parents, William Chester and Mary Catherine Harned Bagwell.

He was a self-employed laborer and a member of Mount Moriah Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie Bagwell; his parents, William and Catherine Bagwell; and one sister-in-law, Donna Bagwell.

Survivors include two sons, Chris Bagwell (Mary Beth) and Austin Bagwell; one sister, Linda Comley (Timmy); one brother, Bryan Bagwell; two grandchildren, Hudson Bagwell and Aspen Bagwell; and an aunt and uncle, Betty and Jimmy Harned.

The memorial service is 7 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2026, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston with burial in Mount Moriah Church Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Thursday, April 16, 2026, at the funeral home.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has been entrusted with the arrangements.

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