Obituary: Mark Thornsberry, 65, New Haven

Mark Thornsberry, 65, of New Haven, died Monday, July 13, 2026. He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Culvertown.

MARK THORNSBERRY

He worked at American Greetings, but more recently worked at Culver’s Store in Culvertown.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Norvell and Mary Helen Culver Thornsberry; one brother, Louis Dean Thornsberry; and one grandchild.

He is survived by his loving wife, Frances Thornsberry; two daughters, Michelle Pennington (Jason) and Helen Ballard (Scott); four sons, David Michael Hood, Samuel Mark Hood (Billi), Anthony K. Hood, and Jonathan D. Thornsberry; four sisters, Diane Brown (Terry Nix), Cathy Marshall (Stephen), Vandra Reid (Phil), and Karen Carney (Terry); four brothers, Ricky Thornsberry, Wayne Thornsberry, Randy Thornsberry, and Gary Thornsberry; eight grandchildren ;and two great-granddaughters.

The graveside service with military honors is 1 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2026, at St. Thomas Cemetery.

Visitation is 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven.

The Joseph L. Greenwell Funeral Home in New Haven is in charge of arrangements.

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