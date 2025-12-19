Obituary: Mary Ann Flanagan, 86, Lebanon

Mary Ann Flanagan, 86, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at Springfield Nursing and Rehab. She was born Dec. 12, 1939, in Marion County. She formerly operated Countryside Florist. She was an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church for many years. She was a beloved wife and mother, and she loved her grandchildren.

MARY ANN FLANAGAN

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Jerome “Frank” Flanagan (Jan. 27, 2016); two grandchildren, Victoria Michelle Sharp and David Lee Flanagan; her parents, George Bernard and Mary Ada Greenwell Rice; one sister, Patsy West; and one infant brother, David Lee Rice.

Survivors include four daughters, Debbie Essex (Ray), Mary Rita Clark (Tommy), Cathy Thomas (Brian) and Patty Yaden (David), all of Lebanon; two sons, Frank Flanagan Jr. (Diana) of Lebanon and John E. Flanagan (Michele) of Pekin, Ind.; five sisters, Sue Ellen Ford of Calvary, Nancy Edelen (Moe) and Donna Hardin (Steve), both of Springfield, Theresa Rice of Louisville, and Karen Cotharn of Brownsville, Texas; four brothers, Paul Rice (Laura) and Rev. Nick Rice, both of Louisville, Joe Rice (Linda) of Bardstown, and Garland Rice (Robin) of Ashville, N.C.; 18 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandson.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, at St. Charles Catholic Church in Lebanon with the Rev. Scott J. Wimsett and the Rev. G. Nicholas Rice officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation was Thursday at Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto.

Memorial donations are suggested to the St. Charles Cemetery Fund.

Pallbearers are grandsons, Jerry Essex, Nick Yaden, Josh Flanagan, Christopher Thomas, Cody Thomas, and Cambron Thomas; Honorary pallbearers are granddaughters, Nicole Essex-Curtis, Kayla Essex, Allison Clark, Melissa Clark, Jessica Davis, Amanda Flanagan, Nikita Everage, Madison Everage, Lauren Yaden, and Emily Yaden.

Mattingly Funeral Home in Loretto is in charge of arrangements.

