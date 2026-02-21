Obituary: Mary Ann Stewart, 79, Taylorsville

Mary Ann Stewart, 79, of Taylorsville, ,died Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born May 22, 1946, in Taylorsville to the late Charlie and Elsie Mae Lewis Thompson.

She was a retired employee of Curtis Industries and attended Cross Keys Worship Center in Shelbyville. She enjoyed being home spending time with family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Jeremy Richardson; and six siblings.

She is survived by one son, Tim (Josefina) Richardson of Shelbyville; two sisters, Donna Price of Mount Eden and Rita McGaughey of Taylorsville; four brothers, Jerry (Rosetta) Thompson and Howard Thompson both of Taylorsville, Gene Thompson of Indiana and Charles Owen “Cot” Thompson of Mount Eden; three grandchildren, Nicole (Brandon) Hockensmith of Lawrenceburg, Jason (Linda) Mink and Tim Richardson Jr., both of Louisville; 11 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Pastor George Blakeman officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

