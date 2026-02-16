Obituary: Mary E. Browning, 88

Mary E. Browning, 88, died Sunday,, Feb. 8, 2026, at her home.

MARY E. BROWNING

She was affectionately nicknamed “Slugger” and “Smiley.” She was born April 17, 1937, in Bardstown where she began a life characterized by warmth, joy, and a deep connection to her faith and family.

She was a devoted member of the Baptist community and was known for her beautiful smile and her love for singing, particularly her favorite hymn “I’ll Fly Away.”

Her passion for country music, especially the tunes of George Jones, brought joy to her life and to those around her. She also cherished the simple pleasures of life, such as enjoying flowers, with a special fondness for chigger weed and engaging in spirited games of bingo.

Her career included her impactful years at the old glass house during the 1960s and 1970s, where her dedication and hard work left a lasting impression.

Mary E. Browning will be remembered for her unwavering spirit, her endless kindness, and the light she brought into the lives of so many.

She was preceded in death by her former husband, Eddie Lee Browning Sr.;

her parents, Palmer Mattingly and Mary Francis Fanny Curtsinger; two daughters, Louise Hodge and Barbara Ann Browning; three sons, Eddie Lee Browning Jr., Chester “Eugene” Browning and WT Browning; and four brothers Wallace, William, Wilbur, and Palmer Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Sheila Hines and Nori Underwood (Frank); one son, Billy Browning; 17 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great grandchildren.

Visitation is 10:30-1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at Maraman-Billings Funeral Home in Shepherdsville.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the funeral home with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

The Maraman-Billings Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-