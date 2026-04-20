Obituary: Mary Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Hagan, 92, Bardstown

Mary Elizabeth “Libby” Hagan, 92, of Bardstown, died Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Bardstown Health and Rehab. She was born Nov. 7, 1933, in Bardstown to the late Joseph Vernon and Mary Aline Wimpsett Mattingly.

MARY ELIZABETH “LIBBY” HAGAN

She was a graduate of Bethlehem Academy and attended Nazareth College. She was a retired employee of Commonwealth Life Insurance, the first job she ever had and where she worked faithfully until she retired. Upon retirement, she spent much of her life serving her church family of St. Thomas Catholic Church in many capacities. She loved nature, bird watching, sewing, and her beloved late dog, Daisy.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William James “Jim” Hagan; one stepson, William Theodore “Ted” Hagan; two sisters, Joyce Kurtz and Louise Bickett; and one brother, Leon Mattingly.

She is survived by her niece and caregiver, Cathy Lanham (Willie Downs) of Bardstown; one stepdaughter-in-law, Diane E. Hagan of Bardstown; three stepdaughters, Diane M. (John) Clark of Manitou, Brenda (Fred) Bonn of Jefferson, and Carol (Dwayne) Pierce of Elizabethtown; one sister, Shirley Miller of Ben Wheeler, Texas; and many special nieces and nephews.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, at St. Thomas Catholic Church with the Rev. James Graf, the Rev. Brandon DeToma and the Rev. Steven Reeves officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Thomas Catholic Church Worship Committee.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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