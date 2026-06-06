Obituary: Mary Jeanette Higdon, 80, Cox’s Creek

Mary Jeanette Higdon, 80, of Cox’s Creek, died Thursday, June 4, 2026, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 7, 1946, to Joseph Lawrence Graves and Mary Lucy Graves.

MARY JEANETTE HIGDON

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Lawrence Graves and Mary Lucy Graves; one brother, John Arnold Graves; and four sisters, Dorothy Mae Riney, Mary Louise Maupin, Mary Alice Hutchins, and Annie Victoria Hardin.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 54 years, Thomas Ezra Higdon; three daughters, Christy Lynn (James) DeWeese, Lucinda Gayle (Josh) Reinle, and Jeanette Renee (Joe T.) Hamilton; one son, Thomas Brian (Courtney) Higdon; three sisters, Theresa Ann Harbin, Mary Catherine Hutchins, and Thelma Marie Thompson; one brother, George (Glenna) Graves; 13 grandchildren, Ross, Sydnie, Mason, Dalton, Levi, Kansas, Isaac, Maggie, Caleb, Ella, Trace, Dayne, and Mollie; and two great-grandchildren: Delaney Jo and Riley Mae.

She was a devoted wife, homemaker, and active member of St. Michael’s Parish in Fairfield for more than 40 years. She will be remembered for her selfless spirit and the love she showed her family and community.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at St. Michael the Archangel Church in Fairfield with the Rev. Quan Nguyen officiating. Burial is in the St. Michael Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, June 8, 2026, and 9-10:15 a.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with a 6 p.m. Monday prayer service.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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