Obituary: Mary Leo Mudd, 94, Bardstown

Mary Leo Mudd, 94, of Bardstown, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, March 11, 2026, peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 12, 1931, in Washington County to the late Leo Parrott and Mary Beulah (Keene) Parrott Murphy.

MARY LEO MUDD

She retired from Farmers National Bank in Lebanon after over 30 years of faithful service. She loved gardening, reading romance novels, and loved traveling and participating in her senior bus trips with friends. Most of all, she loved her four daughters, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Mudd; one daughter, Faustina Mudd; and two sisters, Bertha Belle Thompson and Julia Wimsatt.

Survivors include four daughters, Dianne Smith, Mary Susan (Warren) Schickli, Deborah (Christopher) Findlay, and Frances Anita (Robert) Owens; six grandchildren, Shana Meredith, Robert “Bobby” (Jessica) Owens, Mary Alexandra (Ken) Case, Brandon Owens, Wesley Grant Schickli, and Brian A. (Mariah) Owens; six great-grandchildren, Austin Shelton, Carter Shelton, Ava Owens, Grayson Owens, Sylvie Case, and Wesley Case; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2026, at St. Augustine Catholic Church with burial in the St. Rose Cemetery.

Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2026, at the church.

Pallbearers are Bobby Owens, Brandon Owens, Brian Owens, Grant Schickli, Chris Findlay, Bob Owens, and Warren Schickli.

Honorary pallbearer will be Mary Alexandra Case.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to St. Augustine Catholic Church, 235 S. Spalding Ave., Lebanon, KY 40033, or Mass of the Air, 1200 S. Shelby St., Louisville, KY 40203.

Bosley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

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