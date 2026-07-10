Obituary: Mary Louise ‘Tutsie’ Williams, 86, Cox’s Creek

Mary Louise “Tutsie” Williams, 86, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at her home. She was born Jan. 23, 1940, in Elizabethtown to the late Joseph Golden and Alene Elizabeth Booth Carter.

MARY LOUISE “TUTSIE” WILLIAMS

She was a homemaker who could do any job and loved to sew. She was a member of St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church where she was a member of the Altar Society and served on the bereavement committee. She was formerly involved with the Nelson County 4-H.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Milissa Ann Sparrow; one grandson, Timothy Sparrow; one sister, Betty Jo Burnett; and two brothers, Joe Carter and Bobby Carter.

She is survived by her husband, Fred Williams; one daughter, Mary Alene Williams (Tim Simpson) of Bardstown; three sons, Mark Williams and Mike (Angie) Williams, both of Cox’s Creek, and Marty Williams of Holy Cross; one brother, Benny (Joan) Carter of Bardstown; one grandson, Elliott Williams; and three great-grandchildren.

The Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church with the Rev. Joe Graffis and the Rev. Charles Mungai officiating. Burial is in the church cemetery.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2026, and 8-9:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2026, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home with the recitation of the Rosary at 6:30 p.m.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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