Obituary: Mattie Mae Cundiff, 89, Taylorsville

Mattie Mae Cundiff, 89, of Taylorsville, died Tuesday, April 21, 2026, at Signature Healthcare of Spencer County. She was born June 22, 1936, in Hodgenville to the late Richard and Mae Creason Stearman.

MATTIE MAE CUNDIFF

She was a homemaker and former volunteer at Spencer County Elementary School. She was a member of Taylorsville Community Church where she was active in the Fun Timers group. She loved her family and her church, and also enjoyed reading.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph William Cundiff; one son, Joey Cundiff; one sister, Ellener Stearman; four brothers, Lindsey, James, Bobby and George Stearman; and three grandchildren, Susie, Joey and Paige.

She is survived by two daughters, Lavonna Stearman of Fredericksburg, Ind. and Cindy (Wayne) Sweat of Glasgow; one son, Ronald (Debra) Cundiff of Taylorsville; two sisters, Eleanor West of Hodgenville and Tina Stearman of Elizabethtown; 21 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Monday, April 27, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with Bro. Chad Goodlett officiating. Burial is in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Monday, April 27, 2026, at the funeral home.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Taylorsville Community Church.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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