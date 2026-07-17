Obituary: Michael Dalton Rogers, 33, Lexington

Michael Dalton Rogers, 33, of Lexington, died unexpectedly Saturday, July 11, 2026, in Lexington.

MICHAEL DALTON ROGERS

He was born Sept. 12, 1992, in Richmond. He was a kind, steady, and thoughtful man whose presence brought comfort and warmth to those around him. He had a gentle spirit, a quick smile, a quirky wit, and loved a good debate. He lived his life with quiet strength and a deep love for the people who mattered most to him.

He graduated from St. Catharine College, where he earned his degree cum laude, reflecting both his dedication and his strong work ethic. While a student at St. Catharine College, he was a writer and editor who wrote sports and entertainment stories for the campus newspaper, The Patriot Pages.

After graduation, he went on to serve as a credit analyst for Central Bank, where he was respected for his professionalism, reliability, and careful attention to detail.

Outside of work, he found joy in the simple pleasures of life, especially spending time with his close friends and watching sports. He was an enthusiastic fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the San Antonio Spurs, and he enjoyed following both teams with loyalty and excitement. These moments, shared with friends and loved ones, were among the times he cherished most.

His interests reflected his easygoing nature and his appreciation for companionship, conversation, and shared experiences.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, George and Genny Bryant, whom he loved dearly.

He is survived by his mother, Genene Bryant; his father, Mike Rogers; one sister, Kelsey Jackson (Mike) and their children, Harper and Wyatt; one aunt, Georganna Kirby (Doug) and their son, Levi; many extended family members; and his faithful dog, Hallie, who was a constant companion and source of comfort.

The funeral was 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at Lakes Funeral Home with Pastor Stephen Hobbs officiating. Burial was in the Robinson Cemetery in Garrard County.

Pallbearers were Levi Kirby, Doug Kirby, Isaac Robinson, John Kidder, Jake Lewis, and Brandon Saylor. Honorary bearers will be co-workers and colleagues at Central Bank.

Lakes Funeral Home in Berea was in charge of arrangements.

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