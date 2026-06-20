Obituary: Michael Ray Hughes Sr., 61, Bardstown

Michael Ray Hughes Sr., 61, of Bardstown, died Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Jewish Hospital. He was born Sept. 16, 1964, in Bardstown to his parents, Hillard Ray “Pete” Hughes and Ruby Mae Hayden McGee.

MICHAEL RAY HUGHES SR.

He was a dedicated father and grandfather who loved the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, his dogs. He was a faithful employee at Custom Concrete Forming.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hillard Ray “Pete” Hughes; his mother and stepfather, Ruby Mae Hayden McGee and Kenneth Paul McGee; and three dogs, Budge, Jasper and Rocky.

Survivors include one daughter, Hannah Shay Hughes; one son, Michael Ray Hughes Jr. (Amber Thompson); one sister, Pamela Hughes (Tim Salings); one brother, Mark Hughes; four grandchildren, Gunner Ray Hughes, Thomas Bodhi Mattingly, Anaya Sunshine Mattingly and Allison Ann King; two nephews; five great-nieces; one great-nephew; and his beloved dog, Raven.

Cremation was chosen by the family.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Boston has entrusted with the arrangements.

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