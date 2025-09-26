Obituary: Mildred Hahn, 99, Bloomfield

Mildred Hahn, 99, of Bloomfield, died Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025, at her home. She was born Aug. 9, 1926, in Anderson County to the late Shannon and Wanda Morgan Sallee. She was a homemaker and member of Fairmount Church of Christ.

MILDRED HAHN

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Milton “Pete” Hahn; one daughter, Wanda Jo Stevens; her grandson, Robbie Stevens; two sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by her son-in-law, Mike Stevens of Bloomfield; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral was Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025, at the Houghlin Funeral Home in Bloomfield with Bro. Kurt Nelson officiating. Burial is in the Highview Cemetery.

The Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

-30-