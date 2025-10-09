Obituary: Mona Louise Taylor, 65, Cox’s Creek

Mona Louise Taylor, 65, of Cox’s Creek, died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at her home. She was born Sept. 24, 1960, in Bardstown to the late Albert Bertram and Geneva Anne Settles Thompson.

MONA LOUISE TAYLOR

She was a retired employee of INOAC and was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church. She enjoyed participating in Relay for Life, going to yard sales on the weekends, going bon side by side rides, and traveling with her Blue Hair Group. She loved being a Nana and spending time with her grandchildren. She was an avid Cincinnati Bengals and University of Kentucky fan and she loved going to UK games with her son, Josh.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by tw sisters, Agnes Jeanine Thompson and Angela Lee Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Taylor of Cox’s Creek; one daughter, Traci (Josh) Wethington of Cox’s Creek; one son, Josh Taylor of Cox’s Creek; three sisters, Theresa (Harold) Aldridge and Barbara (Wendell) Thompson, and Becky (Anita) Thompson, all of Cox’s Creek; two brothers, Martin (Lisa) Thompson of Bardstown and Ray (Shelly) Thompson of Mount Washington; two grandchildren, Madison and Hayden, both of Cox’s Creek; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown with burial in New Salem Baptist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10, 2025, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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