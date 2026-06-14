Obituary: Nancy Ann Smith Hart, 39, Mary Ester, Fla.

Nancy Ann Smith Hart, 39, of Mary Ester, Fla., died Friday, June 12, 2026, at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville with her family by her side.

NANCY ANN SMITH HART

She was born Sept. 21, 1986, in Glasgow to Teresa Lynn Smith and Timothy Lynn “Tim” Robertson. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister. She loved arts and crafts.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents; and one uncle, Randy.

She is survived by her husband of 15 years, Justin Dwayne Hart of Mary Ester, Fla.; one daughter, Alison Nicole Hart of Mary Ester, Fla.; one son, Matthew Alexander Hart of Mary Ester, Fla.; her parents, Teresa Lynn and Timothy Lynn “Tim” Robertson of Hodgenville; one sister, Samantha J. (Stephen) Brown of Hodgenville; one niece; one nephew; and several cousins and friends.

The funeral is 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel with Bro. Binkley officiating. Burial is in the Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville.

Visitation is noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2026, and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at the funeral home.

The William R. Rust Funeral Home Hodgenville Chapel is in charge of arrangements.

-30-