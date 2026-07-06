Obituary: Nell Seaton Long-Thacker

Nell Seaton Long-Thacker, died Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital. She was born in Louisville to the late Clarence and Henrietta Ficks Seaton. She was a retired employee of Pepsi Co. and was of the Catholic faith. She spent 10 years living in The Villages in Florida where she was active in the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed shopping, especially for high heels, and loved her dog, Sadie.

NELL SEATON

LONG-THACKER

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles “Chuck” Long; and her second husband, Charles “John” Thacker Jr.

She is survived by one daughter, Ginnel (Tommy) Phillips of Cox’s Creek; one son, Greg (Heather) Long of Burlington; one brother, Tom (Paula) Walton of Bardstown; five grandchildren, Ashlee Phillips-Cervantes, Adam Long, Karli Long, Karri Long, and Kori Long-James; two great-grandchildren, Cora Cervantes and Maverick Cervantes and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, at the Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home. Burial is in Resthaven Memorial Park.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements

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