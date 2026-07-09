Obituary: Patricia Ann Norman, 65, Bardstown

Patricia Ann Norman, 65, of Bardstown, died Sunday, July 5, 2026. She was born Nov. 13, 1960, in Bardstown to the late Raymond Franklin and Catherine Rebecca Carey.

PATRICIA ANN NORMAN

She enjoyed her time with friends shooting pool, playing slot machines, and spoiling her grandchildren. Her love of living life will be deeply missed by those who know and love her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, David Carey and Thomas Carey.

She is survived by leaves to cherish her memory one daughter, Lauren Michelle Csernik (Stephen); one son, William Corry Humphrey; three grandchildren, William Jacob Humphrey, Natalie Sinnett, and Kathryn Csernik; one great-grandson, William Levi Humphrey; seven siblings, Bruce Carey, Cathy Lymes, Roger Carey, Frankie Carey, Tony Carey, Debbie Curtsinger and Julie Metcalfe; a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends; and a group of close friends whom did everything together, The Birches.

The funeral is noon Monday, July 13, 2026, in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home with cremation to follow.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2026, and 10 a.m. to noon Monday, July 13, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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