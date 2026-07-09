Obituary: Patricia Lee Owen, 82, Taylorsville

Patricia Lee Owen, 82, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, July 8, 2026 at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born July 19, 1943 in Louisville to the late Clyde and Anna Mae McClure Troutman.

PATRICIA LEE OWEN

She was a retired employee of Peoples Bank in Mount Washington and A&M Oil Co. in Taylorsville. She was a member of Little Mount Baptist Church.

She enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, playing bunco, and watching her hummingbirds. She was also an avid UL sports fan, enjoyed celebrating Derby and Christmas, and loved taking trips with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Owen; and five brothers and sisters.

She is survived two daughters, Donna (Teddy) Lay and Derhonda (Joe) Treadway, both of Taylorsville; seven grandchildren, Grayson (Matthew) Lawson of Taylorsville, Nicky (Mikey) Kinne of Florida, Somer Leedy of Louisiana, Trey Treadway of Taylorsville, Shyla Lay, and Reed Lay, Austin Lay, all of Crestwood; six great-grandchildren, Mayleigh Prevost and Charlotte Prevost, both of Taylorsville, Teyton Naron and Maddox Naron, both of Louisiana, Saylor Kinne and Phoenix Kinne, both of Florida;, her former son-in-law, Mike Lawson of Mount Eden; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Harvey.

Her family respectfully chose cremation.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville with a 3 p.m. time of sharing.

The family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Kosair Children’s Hospital.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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