Obituary: Patricia Meredith, 72, Bardstown

Patricia Meredith, 72, of Bardstown, died Thursday, June 4, 2026. She was born Aug. 4, 1953, in Louisville. She was the daughter of Daniel and Phyllis Meredith.

PATRICIA MEREDITH

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Danny Meredith.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In accordance with Patricia’s wishes, cremation was chosen by the family. The family will hold a private service at a later date.

The Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown is in charge of arrangements.

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