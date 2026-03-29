Obituary: Patty Gail Chesser, 65, Taylorsville

Patty Gail Chesser, 65, of Taylorsville, died Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at Baptist Health Louisville. She was born June 28, 1960, in Lebanon to Delbert Eugene Norton and Emma Pearl Byrd Norton.

PATTY GAIL CHESSER

She lived a life centered around faith, family, and simple joys. She was a former housekeeper for Signature Health of Spencer County and later worked as a teachers aide at Spencer County Elementary School. She attended Grace Chapel in Taylorsville, where her love for the Lord was evident. She found happiness in spending time with her family, reading her Bible, and working puzzles.

She was preceded in death by her father, Delbert Eugene Norton; two sisters, Sheila Jean Hardin and Bonita Carol Chesser; and her beloved dog, Kody.

Survivors include her loving husband of 51 years, Donnie Ray Chesser; one daughter, Stacy Chesser of Taylorsville; her mother, Emma Pearl Inghram of Taylorsville; one brother, Delbert Eugene (Kelly) Norton Jr. of Taylorsville; one granddaughter, Ashlyn (Devin) Lefler of Taylorsville; one great-grandson, Kash of Taylorsville; two grandpups, Mia and Harper; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home in Taylorsville, with burial in Valley Cemetery.

Visitation is 3-8 p.m. Monday, March 30, 2026, and 9-11 a.m. Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at the funeral home.

The Greenwell-Houghlin Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

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