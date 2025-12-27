Obituary: Paul David McIntire, 73, Bardstown

Paul David McIntire, 73, of Bardstown, died Tuesday, Dec. 23, 2025, at Flaget Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 11, 1952, in Bardstown.

PAUL DAVID MCINTIRE

He loved to garden, go to sporting events with his grandkids, and even started the Nelson County High School Soccer Booster Club. He enjoyed quality time with his family and friends at their home, and was known as Poppy to his grandchildren and their friends. He was loved by everyone, and had a way to make everyone he was around laugh. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Robert McIntire and Mary Kathleen McIntire; one brother, William “Bobby” Robert McIntire Jr.; and two brothers-in-law, George Horton and Mike Sarver.

He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Brenda Sue McIntire of Bardstown; one daughter, Michelle (Jeremy) Rogers of Bardstown; one son, Brian (Allison) McIntire of Tijuana, Mexico; four grandchildren, Cooper Thompson, Reese Thompson, Owen Rogers and Emerson McIntire; six sisters, Maxine (George) Horton, Nancy McIntire, Bernadette McIntire, Ann (Alan) Frye, Florence (Dr. James) Jordan, and Lisa (Michael) Baker; three brothers, Richard (Jan) McIntire, Charlie (Vicki) McIntire, and Louis (Pam) McIntire; and several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.

The Funeral Mass is 11 a.m. Monday December 29, 2025 at The Basilica of St. Joseph Proto-Cathedral with Rev. Terry Bradshaw officiating.

Visitation is noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28, 2025, and 9-10:15 a.m. Monday, Dec. 29, 2025, at Barlow Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may go to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Barlow Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

