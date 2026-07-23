Obituary: PFC Michael Raymond McDowell, 20

PFC Michael Raymond McDowell, 20, died honorably in service to his country Monday, July 29, 1944, in Myitkyina, Burma. He was born on Saturday, Oct. 4, 1924.

PFC MICHAEL RAYMOND MCDOWELL

He was the son of Russell and Katherine McDowell and the brother of Russell “Dick” Wells.

Hel entered the U.S. Army from Kentucky and served in Company B, 1st Battalion, 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional), known as “Merrill’s Marauders,” in the China-Burma-India Theater.

On May 17, 1944, the 5307th Composite Unit, along with elements of the Chinese 42nd and 150th Infantry Regiments of the X Force, began an assault on a Japanese-held airfield at Myitkyina, Burma. Although the airfield was quickly captured, Japanese forces reinforced the nearby town, and Allied troops became engaged in a prolonged battle to seize the city.

Over the following months, Merrill’s Marauders fought a series of difficult engagements against Japanese forces while also enduring monsoon rains, disease, and dwindling supplies. On July 29, 1944, during the Battle of Myitkyina, McDowell was killed in action, but the exact circumstances of his loss are unknown.

He is survived by his third cousin, Judy Clark (Richard).

Visitation is 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove.

Eighty-two years after his untimely demise during World War II, his remains will be properly laid to rest with full military honors at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.

Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove is in charge of arrangements.

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